Anna Demming
Anna Demming is a freelance science writer and editor based in Bristol, UK. She has a PhD from King’s College London in physics, specifically nanophotonics and how light interacts with the very small, and has been an editor for Nature Publishing Group (now Springer Nature), IOP Publishing and New Scientist. Other publications she contributes to include The Observer, New Scientist, Scientific American and Physics World.
Contact info
- Website:
- https://www.annademming.com/
- Feature
The surprising organic chemistry in interstellar space
Even in the bleak wastelands of interstellar space complex organic molecules seem to find a way to form. Anna Demming finds out how
- Research
Elusive ‘supersolid’ phase observed in experiments
Antiferromagnet Na2BaCo(PO4)2 shows serious promise for supercooling experiments
- Research
Carbon fibre plasma reactor enables extreme synthesis without compromise
Reactor can reach temperatures of 8000K without the need to choose between high temperatures or stability
- Research
Crystal structure predictions get real with accurate calculations that will aid pharma
Characterisation engine could help drug companies avoid costly mistakes like those that hit Aids drug ritonavir
- Research
Moiré materials stretch their scope
More boundaries crumble following the latest flutter of results
- Feature
The hunt for natural hydrogen reserves
For a long time, nobody thought there could be large quantities of the gas underground. Anna Demming talks to the people proving otherwise
- Research
Glow-in-the-dark proteins offer cheap and fast diagnostic tests
Covid-19 can be detected with the sensitivity of PCR and the ease of lateral flow
- Research
Loofah-structured hydrogel could help meet global clean water demands
Hydrogel water purification technology goes from a curiosity to a contender through a change in its structure
- Opinion
Mary Sherman Morgan: The best kept secret in the space race
Anna Demming reveals the scientist who invented the fuel that powered the first US satellite into orbit, yet died with barely a trace on record of her achievements
- Research
Complex molecule diffraction can start to Bragg
Diffraction with a drug and a dye takes interferometry with large molecules to the next level
- Research
Solar powered chemical photoswitches can scavenge heat
Flipping between isomers allows harvesting and storage of ambient heat for months
- Research
Mixing industrial byproducts offers greener thermal energy storage
A one-pot synthetic procedure turns lignin and fatty acid waste into a useful phase change material