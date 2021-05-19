Annika Friberg
Following a PhD in organic chemistry at Lund University, I undertook a postdoc in medicinal chemistry at Gothenburg University. After working as a patent attorney for a couple of years, handling patent applications related to chemistry and medical devices, my new interest for medical devices took me back to academia and Neuronano Reseach Centre, Lund University, as an assistant researcher developing micro- and nanosized electrode brain implants. In 2017, I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry and after having worked with the literature updating service Synthetic Reaction Updates as well as several different journals, I am now development editor for RSC Advances. Whenever I can, I really enjoy writing about exciting developments in science for Chemistry World.
Re-evaluating pyridine’s role in chlorination reaction
Well-established mechanism for chlorination using dichloroiodobenzene together with pyridine proven wrong
Intricate supramolecular rosette demonstrates power of cooperative interactions
Rosette assembles inside porphyrin nanoring when all components are present
Total synthesis of H. pylori antigen creates starting point for gastric cancer vaccine
Remote participation strategy helps chemists make sterically-congested repeating fragment
Synthetic flame retardant compounds turn up as marine natural products
Finding an alga that biosynthesises halogenated anilines increases likelihood of finding an organism that can degrade the toxic compounds too
New chiral carbene expands ligand reservoir for asymmetric catalysis
Introducing rigidity boosts enantioselectivity
Flexible route to enantiomerically enriched cyclobutanes
System for modifying square starting molecule could be gateway to numerous bioactive molecules
Propeller molecule acts as chirality sensor for solvents
Unusual chiral induction phenomenon observed in a molecular system
Sunlight converts plastic waste to hydrogen fuel
Food contamination no problem for photocatalytic recycling process