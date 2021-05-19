Annika Friberg

Following a PhD in organic chemistry at Lund University, I undertook a postdoc in medicinal chemistry at Gothenburg University. After working as a patent attorney for a couple of years, handling patent applications related to chemistry and medical devices, my new interest for medical devices took me back to academia and Neuronano Reseach Centre, Lund University, as an assistant researcher developing micro- and nanosized electrode brain implants. In 2017, I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry and after having worked with the literature updating service Synthetic Reaction Updates as well as several different journals, I am now development editor for RSC Advances. Whenever I can, I really enjoy writing about exciting developments in science for Chemistry World.