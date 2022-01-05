Becky Webb
I graduated from The University of Nottingham in 2012 with a BSc (hons) in chemistry. I never lost my passion for chemistry or scientific writing and so, after a break from Chemistry to pursue other interests, I joined the RSC in June 2017 as a Publishing Editor where I now have a number of responsibilities across our General journals portfolio.
This role allows me to work with the scientific community and keep up to date with all of the latest developments, and also allows me to contribute articles to Chemistry World which I have found to be a valuable opportunity!
Outside of my work I enjoy getting outdoors – whether this is bird watching, dog walking or working with birds of prey at a local falconry centre.
- Research
Green credentials of crystallisation process turned around by rotary cone dryer tweak
Mechanochemistry helps transformations and cocrystallisations cut solvent use on an industrial scale
- Research
Four-electron transfer is a first for f-element chemistry
Uranium (II) systems shown to effect reduction of azobenzene to yield a bis(imido) uranium (VI) complex
- Research
Segregation strategy for methane conversion enables new chemical reactivity
Model built to quantify effect of compartmentalisation on organometallic reaction
- Research
Lignin and carbon dioxide turned into ethanol
Process generates bulk chemical from two renewable carbon sources
- Research
Universal method bypasses obstacles to making neglected hydrocarbon skeletons
Universal method bypasses obstacles to making neglected hydrocarbon skeletons
- Research
Carbon dioxide generated then recycled in polymerisation bicycle
Zinc catalyst links two polymerisation reactions to grow block copolymer
- Research
Untreated water works just fine as polymerisation solvent
Discovery that impurities don’t impede reaction could cut costs
- Research
New analogue of cyclohexane is first cyclic silicon–aluminium compound
Rare example of bonds between common elements
- Research
Hidden gene cluster unearthed to reveal antibacterial natural product
Scientists encourage soil microorganisms to express themselves
- Research
Thermally stable Lewis superacid added to chemists’ toolboxes
Lewis superacid that’s easy to prepare and handle