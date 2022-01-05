Becky Webb

I graduated from The University of Nottingham in 2012 with a BSc (hons) in chemistry. I never lost my passion for chemistry or scientific writing and so, after a break from Chemistry to pursue other interests, I joined the RSC in June 2017 as a Publishing Editor where I now have a number of responsibilities across our General journals portfolio.

This role allows me to work with the scientific community and keep up to date with all of the latest developments, and also allows me to contribute articles to Chemistry World which I have found to be a valuable opportunity!

Outside of my work I enjoy getting outdoors – whether this is bird watching, dog walking or working with birds of prey at a local falconry centre.