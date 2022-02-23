Cally Haynes
Cally Haynes is Wisc vice chair (communications), and lecturer in organic chemistry and chemical biology at University College London, UK
- Opinion
Living through Covid-19
Many researchers are now feeling the effects of additional emotional burdens
- Opinion
Supramolecular community calls in support for gender equity
An inclusive, rigorous strategy for improving equality and diversity
- Research
Ring closing highlights hydrogen bonding
Hydrogen bonding environment visualised with fluorescent probe
- Research
One rotaxane, two catalytic stories
Molecular machine generates different products from a common set of building blocks
- Research
Expanding the supramolecular toolbox
Meet the biphen[n]arenes, a new family of macrocyclic arenes
- Research
Lignin boosts sunscreen performance
Researchers in China and Canada have found that commercial sunscreens with added lignin block more UV rays
- Research
Recycled fish bones offer five star sun protection
Slip-slap-slop with biocompatible material derived from waste cod bones
- Research
Supramolecular velcro unzipped by a voltage
Electrical current prompts host–guest linkages to unfasten
- Research
Fluorescent cryptand recognises radioactive pollutant
Chemosensor goes dark on pocketing pertechnetate but ignores other common anions
- Research
Device runs on finger power
Human movement creates piezoelectric potentials for manipulating droplets in microfluidic systems
- Research
Biocompatible hydrogels for non-toxic conductive materials
Regenerative medicine could benefit from this hydrogel and conducting polymer combo