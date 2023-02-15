Dinsa Sachan
Dinsa Sachan is a science and culture journalist based in New Delhi, India.
- Careers
How to negotiate better
Five tips to help you strike a fair deal
- Careers
How to stay motivated as a researcher
Five tips for keeping going
- Careers
To quit or not?
Five tips to help you decide whether to quit your job or PhD
- Article
Financial woes ail early-career scientists
PhD students and postdocs are struggling to make ends meet
- Careers
How to begin financial planning
Five ways that PhD students and postdocs can prepare for the future
- Careers
How to find a suitable PhD supervisor
Five tips for identifying who will give you the support you need
- Opinion
PC Ray: A genius chemist who dreamed of a modern India
Dinsa Sachan re-tells the story of the inorganic chemist who put Indian chemistry on the map
- Careers
How to transition to a non-academic career
Five tips for jumping fields seamlessly
- Careers
The daily struggle of LGBTQ+ scientists
Workplace equality for gender and sexual minorities remains a pipe dream in Stem
- Careers
How to improve research culture
Five ways to make chemistry departments better places to work
- Careers
How to podcast
Five tips for developing entertaining episodes
- Careers
Interactive science communicators make work fun
Careers in inspiring the public
- Careers
The life of a chief scientific officer
A dream job for scientists who love to work with people
- Careers
Underrepresented scientists hardest hit by pandemic
The effects of Covid-19 have exacerbated existing inequalities in academia
- Careers
The benefits to mentors of mentoring
Mentoring a junior scientist offers plenty of benefits for you as well
- Careers
How to talk to the media about science
Five ways to work well with journalists
- Careers
A career in science communication
Scientist, writer, journalist, professor
- Careers
Looking after children and your career
With the right support, a research career and childcare can be balanced – even in lockdown
- Careers
How hobbies can help your science
Indulging in a hobby can bring benefits inside and outside of work
- Careers
The rise of the virtual chemistry conference
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, online talks and poster sessions are moving to the mainstream