Edward Gardner

After completing my MSci in Chemistry and Physics at Durham University, I followed my passion for reading about the latest developments in science and joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as a Publishing Editor on the Physical Chemistry and Nanoscience journals portfolio in October 2018. Since then I have been working on our Materials and Nano journals and am now the Development Editor for Nanoscale and Nanoscale Horizons. I love learning about interesting research and writing for Chemistry World gives me even more opportunities to do just that!