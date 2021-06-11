Emma Radoux

After completing my chemistry degree at the University of Liverpool, UK, I ventured south for a PhD in synthetic organic chemistry at the University of Cambridge. During my time there, I was selected for the SciFinder Future Leaders programme, which opened my eyes to a world of science beyond the lab bench. A science communication writing prize later, I knew my days in the lab were numbered, and shortly before submitting my thesis I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as a publishing editor. I now spend my days reading, writing and editing across a range of areas in chemistry, and reading columns instead of running them.