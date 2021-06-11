Emma Radoux
After completing my chemistry degree at the University of Liverpool, UK, I ventured south for a PhD in synthetic organic chemistry at the University of Cambridge. During my time there, I was selected for the SciFinder Future Leaders programme, which opened my eyes to a world of science beyond the lab bench. A science communication writing prize later, I knew my days in the lab were numbered, and shortly before submitting my thesis I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as a publishing editor. I now spend my days reading, writing and editing across a range of areas in chemistry, and reading columns instead of running them.
- Research
More metallomimetic chemistry from boron
One boron atom bonds like a transition metal in two different ways
- Research
Diels–Alder study casts doubt on innate endo-selectivity
New evidence questions the Alder endo rule of simple Diels–Alder reactions
- Research
First reaction on carbon nanobelts creates largest ever iptycene
Diels-Alder reactivity signals that carbon nanobelts could be useful building blocks for large macrocyclic carbon-based structures
- Research
Regiodivergent synthesis creates various medium-sized rings from same reagents
Temperature and solvent direct reaction output
- Research
Electrolyser selectively consumes carbon dioxide in unpurified flue gas
Method tackles kinetic and thermodynamic hurdles
- Research
New carbodiphosphoranes break superbasicity record
Chemists overcome synthetic challenges to make uncharged carbon molecules that sit at far end of THF basicity scale
- Research
Chiral borane complexes catalyse new synthesis opportunities
N-heterocyclic carbene-borane complexes with a rare stereogenic boron centre demonstrate potential in stereoselective catalysis
- Research
Enzyme redesign magnifies rare sugar synthesis
Tweaks could allow scientists to explore the commercial potential of an unusual disaccharide found in Japanese sake