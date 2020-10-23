Georgia Mills
Georgia Mills is a freelance science communicator and audio producer, previously heard on the BBC, ABC Australia and the Naked Scientists podcast.
With a background in zoology, she's more than happy to tell you which animal would win in a fight and which dinosaur was (scientifically speaking) the coolest. Follow her on twitter at @georgiamills2
- Podcast
DMT – Dimethyltryptamine
Georgia Mills investigates the psychoactive found in ayahuasca that may mirror near-death experiences
- Podcast
Hydroquinone
Georgia Mills on a compound that explodes from a beetle’s bum, and has a controversial role in skin depigmentation
- Podcast
Sodium fluoroacetate
The controversial killer compound – also known as 1080 – being used to protect New Zealand’s native wildlife