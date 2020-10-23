Georgia Mills

Georgia Mills

Georgia Mills is a freelance science communicator and audio producer, previously heard on the BBC, ABC Australia and the Naked Scientists podcast.

With a background in zoology, she's more than happy to tell you which animal would win in a fight and which dinosaur was (scientifically speaking) the coolest. Follow her on twitter at @georgiamills2

  • Several surgeons performing an operation
    Podcast

    Propofol

    2020-10-23T16:06:00

    Also known as ‘milk of amnesia’, propofol helps to prevent perception of pain in surgery – just don’t forget its dangerous side

  • Brewing ayahuasca
    Podcast

    DMT – Dimethyltryptamine

    2020-05-22T08:30:00

    Georgia Mills investigates the psychoactive found in ayahuasca that may mirror near-death experiences

  • A yawning beaver
    Podcast

    Hydroquinone

    2020-02-07T14:10:00

    Georgia Mills on a compound that explodes from a beetle’s bum, and has a controversial role in skin depigmentation

  • Gold and silver bars
    Podcast

    Electrum

    2019-10-25T09:37:00

     Georgia Mills introduces the malleable mixture of gold and silver that minted some of the world’s oldest coins

  • Warning sign for 1080 in bait stations
    Podcast

    Sodium fluoroacetate

    2019-09-20T14:56:00

    The controversial killer compound – also known as 1080 – being used to protect New Zealand’s native wildlife

  • Man skydiving
    Podcast

    Dopamine

    2019-08-16T09:49:00

    Georgia Mills tackles the feel-good neurotransmitter and hormone behind thrill seeking, addiction, and mobile gaming