Mike Sutton

Michael Alfred (Mike) Sutton: born London 1942; married, with two children and three grandchildren

Education: BA Hons (Chemistry) Oxford 1964; D Phil (History of Science) Oxford 1972

Employment: Research Assistant, The British Museum 1964-5; Assistant Lecturer, Oxford College of Further Education 1965-70; Lecturer/Senior Lecturer, Newcastle upon Tyne Polytechnic/Northumbria University 1970 – 2004 (Visiting Fellow there 2004-16)

Publications: Over 50 articles on history of science, history of ideas and folklore studies 1971 – 2016; Hon. Editor Ambix 1982-91

Other: involved since 1960 in traditional music, song and dance; member of team representing Britain at UNESCO International Folkloriada, Tokyo 2000