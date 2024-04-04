Court-approved scheme will see up to $12.5 billion to fund cleanup of public drinking water systems

Funds from the settlement will go towards remediation of water systems contaminated with PFAS

US manufacturing giant 3M will soon begin making payments to public drinking water suppliers across the US under a multibillion-dollar settlement over per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination that was approved by a US District Court on 29 March. The agreement, which was first proposed in June 2023, could see the company pay out up to $12.5 billion (£10 billion) by 2036. The funds will enable PFAS remediation for public water suppliers that have detected such chemicals or do so in the future.

‘The final approval of this settlement and continued progress toward exiting all PFAS manufacturing by the end of 2025 will further our efforts to reduce risk and uncertainty as we move forward,’ stated chief executive Mike Roman.

DuPont de Nemours and its spinoffs Chemours and Corteva agreed a separate $1.2 billion agreement in February 2024, covering PFAS contamination claims from public water systems in South Carolina.

 

