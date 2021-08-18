T V Padma

Padma is a Delhi-based science journalist who writes on science, technology, policy and development for a mix of international and Indian publications and websites. Since 2021 she has also been contributing editor at a new Indian Institute of Technology science magazine Shaastra. She has previously been South Asia regional editor and head at SciDev.Net (Science and Development Network); project editor and coordinator at Panos Institute South Asia; and science correspondent at India’s leading wire agency Press Trust of India (PTI).