T V Padma
Padma is a Delhi-based science journalist who writes on science, technology, policy and development for a mix of international and Indian publications and websites. Since 2021 she has also been contributing editor at a new Indian Institute of Technology science magazine Shaastra. She has previously been South Asia regional editor and head at SciDev.Net (Science and Development Network); project editor and coordinator at Panos Institute South Asia; and science correspondent at India’s leading wire agency Press Trust of India (PTI).
Contact info
- Email:
- tvpadma_10@yahoo.co.in
- News
India’s import restrictions leaves researchers facing months-long delays to access equipment and chemicals
Delays due to lengthy approval processes are compounded by supply disruptions during the coronavirus pandemic
- News
Promotion of Covid-19 pseudoscience by Indian government criticised as pandemic rages
Questionable therapies under study or promoted include prayer, breathing exercises and herbal medicines
- News
Chemists welcome India’s new education policy’s focus on interdisciplinary learning
Policy wins backing from academics but concerns remain around funding and implementation
- News
Efforts to combat Covid-19 in India hit by imported reagent shortages
Low testing rates and supply problems have led to a search for alternatives
- News
Delhi’s air pollution headaches a microcosm of India’s own problems
Multi-pronged approach needed to bring smog under control
- News
Creeping spread of pseudoscience worries Indian scientists
Fears voiced that the Indian government is helping to undermine science with focus on untested ancient beliefs
- News
India’s university chemistry facilities in need of overhaul
Academics say outdated lab infrastructure is putting students at risk
- News
Fears for fundamental science after India's latest budget
Narendra Modi’s promise to make India a global science power not backed up by funding boost