Bárbara Pinho

I studied biomedical science in Portugal, where I grew up. In the last year of my degree, I discovered science communication and decided to give it a try. After winning FameLab Portugal, I decided to take a year out to try out some science communication gigs. I've worked as a children's science presenter in a museum, tutored teens, wrote for a couple of publications and learned how to serve the perfect cappuccino. In 2020 I finished an MSc in science communication and I'm now a freelance science writer. I'm also quite interested in policy and how science affects it.