Bárbara Pinho
I studied biomedical science in Portugal, where I grew up. In the last year of my degree, I discovered science communication and decided to give it a try. After winning FameLab Portugal, I decided to take a year out to try out some science communication gigs. I've worked as a children's science presenter in a museum, tutored teens, wrote for a couple of publications and learned how to serve the perfect cappuccino. In 2020 I finished an MSc in science communication and I'm now a freelance science writer. I'm also quite interested in policy and how science affects it.
- Feature
Omega-3s and brain health
Modern diets can leave us short on essential fatty acids. Barbara Pinho looks into how this is affecting our health and our brains in particular
- Feature
Methane – the other greenhouse gas
Bárbara Pinho looks at the problem of methane emissions and how scientists are trying to prevent them
- Research
Ancient Mars meteorites’ organic chemistry cracked – and it’s not alien microbes
Study uncovers geochemical processes that formed organic compounds millions of years ago, at a time when the red planet still had liquid water
- Research
Porous material made by mimicking deep Earth conditions
Extreme temperature changes water’s properties so it can replace organic solvent
- Research
Possible dinosaur DNA discovered in 125-million-year-old fossil
But that doesn’t mean we can clone extinct species Jurassic Park-style
- Opinion
In situ with Tebello Nyokong
The influential chemist on nurturing confidence in students and taking inspiration from the humanities
- Research
Methane mystery on Saturn’s moon rekindles search for life on other planets
Researchers struggle to explain suspicious amounts of methane on Enceladus while a new chapter opens in the debate around the source of Venus’s phosphine. Why is it so hard to decide what counts as a sign of life?
- Opinion
Clara Immerwahr – out of her husband’s shadow
The tragic story of the chemist best known as Fritz Haber’s wife might not be as clear cut as many believe, finds Bárbara Pinho
- Opinion
Molly Shoichet: ‘We fail every day’
The Canadian biomedical engineer on failure, politics and celebrity science
- Research
New family of glasses made from molten hybrid organic–inorganic perovskite
Materials could find uses in energy sector
- Feature
The growing problem of pesticide resistance
Weeds and other plant pests can no longer be controlled by chemicals as easily as they could. Bárbara Pinho talks to the scientists finding solutions
- Opinion
Prasanna de Silva: ‘Kindness plays a key role in academia’
The influential Sri Lankan chemist on serendipity, slowness and the excitement of Irish percussion
- Opinion
Bert Meijer: ‘I'm in love with molecules’
The pioneering organic chemist discusses the rewards of working with young people and the role of chemistry in fighting Covid-19
- Research
Solar cells perovskite films made at record low cost and speed
‘First industrially relevant attempt’ to scale up perovskite solar cell manufacturing makes 12 meters of material per minute, with one meter costing only $0.25
- Research
Rapid test can tell human from animal blood at crime scenes
Spectroscopy combined with statistics could provide answers in hit-and-run cases
- Research
Conduit coated with bioink encourages damaged nerves to reconnect
New electro-conductive system is fully biodegradable
- Research
Mission accomplished for scientist who set out to bring astrobiology to Portugal
Zita Martins discusses her work searching for molecules related to the origin of life
- Research
Is there phosphine on Venus?
A software glitch and a new analysis of 50-year-old data are all helping to answer the question
- Research
Pets’ antiparasitic chemicals could be contaminating rivers
Chemicals used in veterinary products could be reaching English rivers, threatening aquatic ecosystems
- News
Ten chemistry innovations that Iupac says could change the world
How chemistry can tackle plastic recycling, climate change and Covid-19 among other challenges