Chemjobber
Chemjobber is a process chemist based in the US
He also blogs about employment in academic and industrial chemistry
What to expect when your customer’s quality auditor visits
Checking a chemical plant is meeting standards
The power of oxygen
Running oxidations on lab scale and plant scale – with the help of bleach
How are chemicals stored in bulk?
Banging the drum for containers
The impact of shipping delays on chemical industries
Supply chain difficulties don’t only affect supermarkets
The explosive power of nitration
A violent but vital reaction
The active uses of an inert gas
Meeting the many demands for nitrogen in chemical plants requires a fascinating piece of equipment
Electrochemistry on an industrial scale
Sizzling temperatures and millions of tons
The importance of inventory management
Lots of chemicals means lots of safety concerns
Visiting chemical plants
Seeing how other chemists do their work can be an eye-opening experience, in more ways than one
Cleaning up chemical kitchens
In a busy plant, ensuring small changes don’t produce unforeseen toxic impurities is key
Fluorine: the T rex of the periodic table
Pass out the nickel superalloy reactor kit, it’s time to tame that most reactive of elements
Dealing with gases in the plant
More than just purging and venting
How do you keep plant reactions cold?
When a really big tub of ice just doesn’t cut it
Tackling a chemical supply shortage
What happens when you run out of feedstock
Finding the missing mass
When the numbers don’t add up, chemists must restore the balance
Beyond buckets and batches
Embracing flow chemistry means leaving behind some faithful friends
A sensory tour of a chemical plant
The sights, sounds and smells of chemical creation
Crystal clear
The dark craft of crystallisation is an essential skill when working on kilogram scale
In search of solvation
Process chemistry opens up a whole new world when it comes to solvent choice
Still boiling after all these years
If you’ve got the facilities, distillation can be a powerful plant technique