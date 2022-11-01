Clare Sansom
Clare Sansom studied physics and then biophysics at the University of Bristol, UK, graduating with a Ph.D. in 1987.
She held postdoctoral positions in structure-based drug discovery at the Universities of Aston and Leeds, UK and at the National Cancer Institute, Frederick USA where she studied HIV protease inhibition. She left frontline research in the late 90s for a portfolio career; she teaches medicinal chemistry at the UK’s Open University and bioinformatics at Birkbeck College, London, both to MSc level and works as a freelance science writer and editor. Recent clients besides the RSC include the New York Academy of Sciences and the Lancet monthly journals
- Business
UK firms face critical lab space shortage
Growing chemistry companies hit a wall when it comes to expanding their labs
- Feature
Tiny delivery systems for cancer drugs
Encapsulating anticancer agents in nanoparticles can make them gentler on the rest of the body. Clare Sansom reports
- Feature
Not just batteries: The chemistry of electric cars
The materials required in battery-powered cars are providing new challenges to chemists and the chemical industry. Clare Sansom reports
- Feature
A test of strength for artificial muscles
Scientists trying to copy natural muscles have several problems to overcome, Clare Sansom finds
- Feature
mRNA vaccines for Covid and beyond
Already hailed as a miracle, the new vaccine technology could protect us from other diseases, Clare Sansom finds
- Feature
Experimenting in a pandemic
Chemistry teachers have faced extraordinary challenges in preparing and running practicals in the past 18 months. Clare Sansom investigates how they have fared
- Feature
Drink, drugs and disease: the chemistry of breath tests
From roadside tests to diagnosing Covid-19, Clare Sansom looks at how breathalysers have developed
- Feature
The hellish chemistry of Venus’ atmosphere
The potential presence of phosphine on Venus is only the latest twist in the strange chemistry of our planetary neighbour, finds Clare Sansom
- Feature
Sustainable Covid-19 protection
Discarding our pandemic face masks could be an environmental disaster. Clare Sansom looks at the alternatives
- Feature
Drugging the gut microbiome
Treating the bacteria that live inside us can improve our own health. Clare Sansom meets our tiny friends
- Feature
Uncovering how the spliceosome makes the cut
Clare Sansom looks at the complex world of the spliceosome, a molecular machine in all our cells
- Feature
Malaria no more?
Efforts to cure malaria have been going on for hundreds of years. Clare Sansom looks at some of the latest – and most innovative
- Business
Nurturing the next biotech generation
As incubator environments evolve, options for new companies looking for support are broadening
- Feature
Catalysts with a gentle touch
Enzymes and metal–organic frameworks share some common features and are being investigated for industrial use. Clare Sansom reports
- Research
The protein crystallisation influencer
Naomi Chayen discusses her career manipulating phase diagrams to produce high-quality protein crystals
- Research
Surface chemistry for biological questions
Rasmita Raval discusses her career exploring the complex behaviour of molecule–surface systems and what it has to do with antibiotic resistance and the origin of life
- Research
The luck of the materials scientist
Studying the structure of disordered materials is complicated, but Simon Billinge explains how it opens the door to designer materials with desired properties
- Feature
Medical mass spec
Mass spectrometry can be used for more than just small molecules, meaning it is a vital tool in drug discovery and hospitals, as Clare Sansom discovers
- Research
Lights – camera – catalysis!
Like thousands of chemists worldwide, Bert Weckhuysen is a keen photographer. More unusually, however, he has found a way to bring his hobby and his research together
- Feature
Solvents and sustainability
Organic solvents make up a huge part of the waste from the chemical industry. Clare Sansom looks at efforts to reduce the loss or replace them entirely