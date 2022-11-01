Clare Sansom

Clare Sansom studied physics and then biophysics at the University of Bristol, UK, graduating with a Ph.D. in 1987.

She held postdoctoral positions in structure-based drug discovery at the Universities of Aston and Leeds, UK and at the National Cancer Institute, Frederick USA where she studied HIV protease inhibition. She left frontline research in the late 90s for a portfolio career; she teaches medicinal chemistry at the UK’s Open University and bioinformatics at Birkbeck College, London, both to MSc level and works as a freelance science writer and editor. Recent clients besides the RSC include the New York Academy of Sciences and the Lancet monthly journals