George Barsted

I graduated with a degree in chemistry from the University of East Anglia in 2023. One of the highlights of my time at UEA was being able to edit the science section for the student newspaper, Concrete. I got to write, edit and commission articles about all areas of science for people studying at the university. Combining my love of writing and passion for chemistry, I started as an intern at Chemistry World in July 2023.

I am particularly interested in the areas of organic chemistry, asymmetric synthesis and supramolecular chemistry.