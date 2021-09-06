Lucy Balshaw

I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as a Publishing Editor on the journals portfolio in 2017 after completing a MChem at the University of Warwick, with a brief stint at the University of Barcelona in Spain.

Having worked as a freelance editor in my spare time for many years, I have always known that lab work was not for me and joining the RSC meant I could combine my interest in science with my love of communicating it.

Nowadays, I get to work on the forefront of materials and nanoscience, as well as engaging with scientists and researchers from all over the world for Chemistry World. I am passionate about making chemistry accessible to everyone and promoting diversity in science, and in my free time I enjoy painting, poetry, and (even more) editing.