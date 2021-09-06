Lucy Balshaw
I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as a Publishing Editor on the journals portfolio in 2017 after completing a MChem at the University of Warwick, with a brief stint at the University of Barcelona in Spain.
Having worked as a freelance editor in my spare time for many years, I have always known that lab work was not for me and joining the RSC meant I could combine my interest in science with my love of communicating it.
Nowadays, I get to work on the forefront of materials and nanoscience, as well as engaging with scientists and researchers from all over the world for Chemistry World. I am passionate about making chemistry accessible to everyone and promoting diversity in science, and in my free time I enjoy painting, poetry, and (even more) editing.
- Research
Water splitting electrocatalyst made from unconventional alloy containing 14 elements
Simple dealloying process creates complex nanoporous alloy
- Research
Anti-electrostatic halogen bonding shown in solution for the first time
UV-vis spectroscopy and computational analysis explore nature of counterintuitive anionic interaction
- Research
New magnesium alloy shows exceptional corrosion resistance
Magnesium reaps big benefits from tiny amounts of calcium
- Research
Noble metals dissolved without aqua regia
Decades-old study inspires acidic salt solutions for recovering gold and platinum group metals from catalytic waste
- Research
Respiratory viruses detected in 30 minutes with the help of a smartphone
$50 smartphone accessory could be adapted for Covid-19
- Research
Excess electrons can degrade polluting fluorinated compounds, simulations find
Strong carbon–fluorine bond dissociates on ultrafast timescale
- Research
Gel polymer electrolyte cuts risk of battery fires
Devices made with new electrolyte continue to operate under extreme conditions
- Research
Mechanochemistry bypasses need for solvents in Suzuki coupling
Adding a small amount of olefin dramatically improves challenging solid-state coupling reaction
- Research
Mechanochemical simulations surprise with crystals behaving like putty
Inaugural picture of what happens when materials are bashed together reveals unexpected level of molecular transfer
- Research
Pore-forming toxins detect long strands of DNA
Lithium electrolyte helps aerolysin overcome electrostatic obstacle to detect ssDNA longer than 100 nucleotides