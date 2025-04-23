An investigation of three UK military bases is to be carried out after concerns were raised that they may be leaking per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) into drinking water sources.

RAF Marham in Norfolk, RM Chivenor in Devon and AAC Middle Wallop in Hampshire were identified using a new PFAS risk screening tool developed by the Environment Agency (EA), which has been designed to locate and prioritise pollution threats.

Elevated PFAS levels are a common problem at airbases and other military sites where significant quantities of firefighting foams containing perfluorooctanesulfonic acid (PFOS) are used. Previously, almost 400 nanograms per litre of PFOS – four times the Drinking Water Inspectorate’s limit – was found in drinking water supplies near Duxford airfield, in Cambridgeshire.

According to reporting by The Guardian, RAF Marham and AAC Middle Wallop lie within drinking water safeguard zones while RM Chivenor borders protected shellfish waters, as well as the River Taw, which is renowned for its salmon population.

On 10 April 2025, the Environmental Audit Committee launched a formal inquiry into PFAS contamination and regulation across the UK. The enquiry aims to consider whether enough is being done to understand the risks of PFAS in the UK and whether research institutions and the EA are equipped to monitor the impact.