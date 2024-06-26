An explosion and fire has killed 23 workers and destroyed a lithium battery manufacturing plant operated by Aricell in South Korea on 24 June. A further eight people were injured, including two with serious burns. Preliminary assessments from the local fire services suggest that the victims were likely very rapidly overcome by toxic smoke from burning battery materials, rather than dying from burn injuries.

Local authorities have ordered Aricell to halt all operations while three company officials are under investigation for suspected safety violations related to the incident, Reuters reports. Police also raided Aricell’s offices on 26 June, according to local news service Yonhap.