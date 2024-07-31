A new poll for the Campaign for Science and Engineering (CaSE) has found that just over half of the public support UK universities recruiting the best global talent, even if it means more immigration.

Despite some encouraging figures, however, the issue of international students remains a polarising topic. Just over a third of respondents said they would prefer to reduce immigration, even if this affects UK universities. This view appeared most often among those who voted to leave the EU (51%) and those who intended to vote Reform UK in the 2024 July general election (69%).

The poll, which surveyed 4100 people in June during the election campaign, found that 42% thought universities should not change the number of international students they accept, while 25% said universities should accept more and 23% that they should accept less. Older respondents tended to show greater support for decreasing numbers and reduced support for accepting more. Respondents who voted Leave in the 2016 EU referendum and those planning to vote for Reform UK were more likely than average to say universities should accept fewer international students (34% and 49%, respectively).

The report notes that people are more likely to accept more international students if the question is framed positively around the benefits they bring. Some 70% of respondents said they would be happy for international students to come to the UK to support the work of universities, with 65% positive about these students if they contributed to the wider economy.

‘Our world-class universities are facing a challenging time, with very real risks to their future,’ says Alicia Greated, executive director of CaSE. ‘Uncertainty around international students has been a major contributing factor to creating this challenge. Our data is a valuable reminder to all of us in the UK R&D sector that we must make a crystal-clear case about the value of immigration for R&D and the benefits this can yield.’

‘The findings are striking, showing a majority of people recognise the potential benefits of international students both to universities and the wider economy,’ says Josh Freeman, policy manager at the Higher Education Policy Institute. ‘They suggest support for international students is conditional on them delivering wider benefits or attracting the best global talent: the public is happy for top international students to be given places. But allegations by the Sunday Times suggesting some foreign students get preferential treatment have shaken that perception. It’s on the higher education sector to rebuild that confidence. It’s not enough just to proclaim the benefits of international students: you have to feel the benefits. That’s often not the case, especially in popular student cities where people are competing with international students for accommodation.’

But, by and large, Freeman says the poll suggests that questions around international students are important and separate from wider issues of immigration. ‘People know international students bring all kinds of benefits, including cross-subsidising home students with their fees. It suggests the sector should continue to advocate for them.’