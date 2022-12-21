The Royal Society of Chemistry

With over 50,000 members and an international publishing and knowledge business we are the UK’s professional body for chemical scientists, supporting and representing our members and bringing together chemical scientists from all over the world.

A not-for-profit organisation with a heritage that spans 175 years, we have an ambitious international vision for the future. Around the world, we invest in educating future generations of scientists. We raise and maintain standards. We partner with industry and academia, promoting collaboration and innovation. We advise governments on policy. And we promote the talent, information and ideas that lead to great advances in science.

In a complex and changing world, chemistry and the chemical sciences are essential. They are vital in our everyday lives and will be vital in helping the world respond to some of its biggest challenges.

We are committed to promoting, supporting and celebrating inclusion and diversity. We understand that the success of our community depends on our ability to nurture the talent of the best people regardless of who they are or their background.

We’re working to shape the future of the chemical sciences for the benefit of science and humanity.