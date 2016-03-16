Victoria Richards
My interest in chemistry started as clichéd as they come – a kid’s chemistry set and an eccentric high school teacher.
For me the fetching lab specs were just an added bonus. I studied for my PhD in inorganic and materials chemistry at the University of Nottingham, after which I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as a Publishing Editor in November 2013. With a keen interest in science communication, and with the team just across the corridor, I jumped at the chance to write for Chemistry World. It’s an absolute pleasure to showcase exciting science and to talk to brilliant minds about their latest adventures. Writing a feature article for the magazine really got me hooked on the thrills of science writing. In July 2016 I moved to London to join the Nature Communications editorial team as a Senior Editor.
- Research
Semi-conductivity between the sheets
Manipulating MXene layers delivers the first semiconductor in the family
- Feature
Molecular machines
Victoria Richards investigates the world of artificial molecular machines
- Research
C50 breaks all the rules
Are we any closer to a 3D analogue of benzene?
- Research
Confronting the crystalline sponge
Scientists tackle concerns over debated technique
- Research
Crystalline sponge method strikes again
Innovative technique unveils structures of unique compounds with axial and planar chirality
- Research
Spicing up MOFs
Framework based on the turmeric pigment curcumin delivers two drugs for the price of one
- Research
Catching water with imitation beetle bumps
Inkjet printing crafts a superhydrophobic surface that mimics the fog harvesting ability of the Namib Desert beetle
- Research
A chemical time capsule
Tree rings inspire a non-electrical, self-powered device for recording chemical events
- Research
Molecular brass
Ancient alloy goes nano