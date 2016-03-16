Victoria Richards

My interest in chemistry started as clichéd as they come – a kid’s chemistry set and an eccentric high school teacher.

For me the fetching lab specs were just an added bonus. I studied for my PhD in inorganic and materials chemistry at the University of Nottingham, after which I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry as a Publishing Editor in November 2013. With a keen interest in science communication, and with the team just across the corridor, I jumped at the chance to write for Chemistry World. It’s an absolute pleasure to showcase exciting science and to talk to brilliant minds about their latest adventures. Writing a feature article for the magazine really got me hooked on the thrills of science writing. In July 2016 I moved to London to join the Nature Communications editorial team as a Senior Editor.