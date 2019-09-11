Adrian Robinson

After completing my studies in Biochemistry at the University of Bristol I knew that lab work wasn’t for me and I wanted to broaden my horizons. I ended up working for nearly five amazing years as an International Baccalaureate teacher in a private high school in İstanbul, Turkey.

I then saw an opportunity come up to work for the RSC and I thought it was the perfect match of being involved with chemistry and assisting in the sharing of knowledge. I have now been working for the RSC for a number of years in many different areas such as journals and databases.