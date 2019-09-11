Adrian Robinson
After completing my studies in Biochemistry at the University of Bristol I knew that lab work wasn’t for me and I wanted to broaden my horizons. I ended up working for nearly five amazing years as an International Baccalaureate teacher in a private high school in İstanbul, Turkey.
I then saw an opportunity come up to work for the RSC and I thought it was the perfect match of being involved with chemistry and assisting in the sharing of knowledge. I have now been working for the RSC for a number of years in many different areas such as journals and databases.
- Research
New way to create huge protein polymer chains
Strategy constructs synthetic protein polymers that weigh 0.5MDa
- Research
Scorpion venom peptide engineered to sting brain disorders
Structure used to escort nanoparticles across blood–brain barrier also resists protease degradation
- Research
Phosphorus plays surprising role in halogen bond
Rare halogen bond featuring phosphine
- Research
Actinide gap plugged by giant neptunium clusters
Complexes could help inform researchers working on nuclear fuel reprocessing and radioactive waste management
- Research
Ramrod MOF resembles Alhambra mosaic
Unique framework has perfectly linear bridging chains
- Research
Insights into nucleobase repair on Archean Earth
Self-repair mechanism may be part of nucleic acids’ evolutionary advantage
- Research
Encryption using carbon-13
New technique encrypts materials by altering levels of carbon-13 at regiospecific atoms
- Research
Natural and unnatural peptides team up to target Ebola
New method to hunt down protease-stabilised peptide inhibitors of large proteins
- Research
Peptide vehicle drives Crispr delivery of Cas9 into cells
Gene editing enzyme ferried via endocytic pathway
- Research
Theoretical trinorbornane joins the real world
Unusual small molecule made for first time
- Research
Clock watching self-assembly system knows when to start
pH clock reaction and lactone hydrolysis combine to give an autonomous chemical control strategy
- Research
15-minute test catches out flu virus
A cheap, portable setup to detect influenza viruses could help clinicians prescribe the right drugs
- Research
Putting the ‘ant’ in antibiotics
Antibacterial polyketides uncovered in the most unusual of places