Alex Metherell

After graduating with a PhD from the University of Sheffield in 2014, my passion for scientific research led me to take up a postdoctoral research position at the same institution. My research interests throughout were in the area of self-assembled supramolecular cages, and my efforts were rewarded with the publication of a few research articles in RSC journals.

I began working as a Publishing Editor at the Royal Society of Chemistry in September 2017, and I am active in all aspects of the publishing process in our General journals portfolio. I am lucky to work in a job which allows me the opportunity to continue my scientific writing, and I contribute articles to Chemistry World wherever I can.