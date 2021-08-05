Alex Metherell
After graduating with a PhD from the University of Sheffield in 2014, my passion for scientific research led me to take up a postdoctoral research position at the same institution. My research interests throughout were in the area of self-assembled supramolecular cages, and my efforts were rewarded with the publication of a few research articles in RSC journals.
I began working as a Publishing Editor at the Royal Society of Chemistry in September 2017, and I am active in all aspects of the publishing process in our General journals portfolio. I am lucky to work in a job which allows me the opportunity to continue my scientific writing, and I contribute articles to Chemistry World wherever I can.
Giant crystal lattice is mesoporous but not a MOF
Non-covalent network has the largest unit cell among non-MOFs
Three-centre single-electron bond caught in a cage
Fullerene cage stabilises bond never before seen in lanthanide chemistry
Introducing the tubulararenes, a new class of strained aromatic compounds
Electroactive container molecules built from the bottom-up
Sunshine keeps lithium-air battery working in the extreme cold
Temperature limitations of solid-state electrolyte sidestepped with photothermal technology
Simple way to construct molecules with perfluoroalkyl bridges
Troublesome side reaction becomes useful synthetic tool
Biomimetic synthesis cultivates yellow poppy pigment
Cascade process that fuses indole with orientalin verifies biosynthesis of nudicaulins
Geometrically precise metamaterials deform on-demand
Purposeful imperfections programme predictable buckling into soft robotic materials
Calculations suggest octahedral carbon clusters more stable than expected
Carbon nanostructures containing four-membered rings are energetically competitive with fullerenes
Carbon dioxide screwing mechanism in porous crystal unravelled
Solid-state NMR used to probe dynamics of selective gas uptake
Scale ranks reactivity of fluorinating reagents
System established by measuring how quickly electrophilic fluorinating reagents react with a common set of nucleophiles
Formylphosphine synthesised in space-like conditions
Research suggests that formylphosphine should be detectable in outer space
Nanotube locked inside a porphyrin
Rotaxane-like assembly formed from mechanically interlocked carbon nanotubes and macrocylic porphyrin rings
Simplest supramolecular helix forms from diethylamine
Diethylamine is the smallest and simplest molecule that forms a supramolecular helix as its lowest energy aggregate
Methanol polymorphs predicted with unprecedented accuracy
Ability to map phase diagrams using quantum calculations could benefit pharma research