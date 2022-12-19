Brian Owens
Crispr moves into the clinic
A mere decade after its discovery Crispr is already in clinical trials for everything from sickle cell disease to HIV and cancer
Replication failures cast doubt on some cancer studies
Just 18% of experiments from top papers met all criteria for successful replication
Individual proteins identified with world’s tiniest ruler
Nanosized caliper that can identify individual proteins could ‘do for proteins what next-generation sequencing did for DNA’
Pollen-mimicking antidote saves bees after pesticide exposure
Calcium carbonate microparticles deliver detoxifying enzyme to bees’ guts
Can negative emission technologies overcome climate catastrophe?
Reforestation, carbon capture and storage, direct air capture are among the ‘Nets’ that could remove CO2 from the atmosphere
Deportations on the back of consumer genetic tests worry scientists
Canada’s border enforcement agency appears to be using genetic tests and DNA ancestry sites to determine country of origin for would-be deportees
Canadian scientists welcome new research integrity policy
The government says it will do more to protect federal scientists from political interference
Concern over future of science in Ontario
Province’s new premier cancels media subscriptions and revokes carbon tax
Free certification for US cannabis labs to help fight opioid epidemic
Ensuring that America’s medical marijuana is reliable and of high quality will help patients and drive down opioid use in the country, according to Americans for Safe Access
Electrochemistry cleans up when it comes to metal polluted seawater
Electrochemical technique can trap up to 24% of nickel in metal-rich seawater, in just seven days