Michele Catanzaro

Michele Catanzaro (Rome, Italy, 1979) is a freelance journalist based in Barcelona, Spain.

He has a PhD in Physics. He writes for Nature, Chemistry World, El Periódico, Le Scienze, and others. He is co-author of the book Networks: A Very Short Introduction (2012) and of the documentary Fast Track Injustice: The Óscar Sánchez Case (2014).

He has been awarded the King of Spain International Journalism Prize (2013); the BBVA Innovadata award (2014); the Golden Nymph Award (2015); and the European Science Writer of the Year Award (2016). He was Journalist in Residence at the Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies.