Michele Catanzaro
Michele Catanzaro (Rome, Italy, 1979) is a freelance journalist based in Barcelona, Spain.
He has a PhD in Physics. He writes for Nature, Chemistry World, El Periódico, Le Scienze, and others. He is co-author of the book Networks: A Very Short Introduction (2012) and of the documentary Fast Track Injustice: The Óscar Sánchez Case (2014).
He has been awarded the King of Spain International Journalism Prize (2013); the BBVA Innovadata award (2014); the Golden Nymph Award (2015); and the European Science Writer of the Year Award (2016). He was Journalist in Residence at the Heidelberg Institute for Theoretical Studies.
- Review
DNA: the great book of life from Mendel to genomics
This year, Rome’s exhibition palace pays tribute to all things genetics
- News
‘Purge’ of academics follows failed Turkey coup as thousands fired
Supporters of the 4800 academics who have been dismissed say the move is to remove those critical of the president
- News
Failed coup leads to crackdown on academics
More than 1500 deans have been dismissed from universities amid claims of a settling of political scores
- Business
Sanction lift triggers investment in Iran
Ambitious state plans and openness to foreign companies could combine to revive Iran’s chemical industry
- News
Turkish academics face repression after criticising government
Protests against Turkey’s military actions in Kurdish area spark arrests and harassment
- News
Scientists call on Iran to free jailed chemist
Open letter signed by chemistry Nobel laureates claims professor’s imprisonment is unlawful
- News
Nuclear deal to free Iranian scientists professionally but not politically
Agreement will see most sanctions lifted ending an embargo that has damaged the nation’s research programme and severed educational ties
- News
Jailing of retired Iranian chemist linked to nuclear deal
Six year sentence on propaganda and activism charges believed to be result of support for nuclear negotiations that angered hardliners
- Careers
Building a city of knowledge
Fernando Albericio left a comfortable position in Spain to help found Ecuador’s newest university. Michele Catanzaro finds out why
- News
Spain’s research council plans austere future
Country’s largest research institution maps out cuts to scientist and a freeze on new PhDs or postdocs until 2017
- News
Spanish science’s sustainability still in doubt, despite increased funding
Budget leaves scientists disappointed as the country’s research programme struggles to right itself
- News
Six scientists receive long prison sentences in Turkish coup trial
Academic human rights organisations say that the trial did not meet international standards of justice
- News
Spain's largest science institution faces €75 million black hole
Research council faces paralysis within weeks if the money cannot be found
- News
Secular scholars fight government control in Turkey
The attempted suicide in jail of a chemical engineer has contributed to a ‘climate of fear’, say scientists