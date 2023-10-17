Angewante Chemie has partnered with environmental organisation Trees for the Future to plant a tree for every submission the journal receives until the end of 2023. The journal, which is published by the German Chemical Society, claims that over 2500 trees have been planted since the scheme launched on 1 September.

The tree planting initiative was launched alongside a special collection of articles on sustainable chemistry. Trees for the Future helps to train farmers in agroforestry and sustainable land use. Since its launch in 1989 the organisation has planted over 200 million trees, and has a goal of planting 1 billion trees by 2030. It is currently focusing its work across nine sub-Saharan countries.

‘Each area of chemistry can and must make its own contribution to face the most urgent challenges of our times,’ Angewandte’s editorial team note in a statement on the journal’s website. ‘We want to help shape a sustainable future, and we believe that small individual contributions add up when we act together as a society.’