A large explosion has killed two workers and injured 11 more at US a food ingredients plant operated by Swiss firm Givaudan on 12 November. The Givaudan Sense Colour plant in Louisville produces natural food colourings.

Officials from the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) are investigating the incident, and were joined by investigators from the US Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB). Internal surveillance video suggests that the explosion originated from a cooking vessel, according to CNN news reporting. The violent explosion sent debris, including large chunks of a metal pressure vessel, across to the far side of the road outside the plant. A full investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Initially, the company had said that all employees were accounted for, but it emerged that there had been confusion and miscommunication in cross-referencing staff lists. Search and rescue operations were restarted, and the two victims’ bodies were recovered.