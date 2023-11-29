A new fellowship for mid-career researchers is being launched by the Royal Society, funded by £250 million from the UK government.

The Royal Society Faraday Discovery Fellowships, which will launch in 2024, will support researchers and scientists for up to 10 years to pursue research across science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The Royal Society anticipates that at least 30 awards, with a value of up to £8 million each, will be given over a period of at least six years to support individual researchers and their teams. The fellowships will be open to applicants from around the world who want to pursue their research in the UK.

‘The Faraday Discovery Fellowships are a welcome addition to the UK’s science funding landscape,’ said Adrian Smith, president of the Royal Society. ‘The government’s £250 million endowment shows a real commitment to the kind of secure, long-term investment that is vital to the UK’s success,’ he added.

‘The UK is a world leader in research and to maintain and build on that success we have to be able to attract and retain outstanding talent. Supporting the best people and their teams to pursue their research will deliver breakthroughs that will benefit everyone.’

Full details of the scheme will be released early next year.