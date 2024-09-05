A campaign to find the next chief executive of UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has reopened for applications as the new Labour government outlines its priorities.

The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) wants the next leader of UKRI, who will take over from the plant biologist Ottoline Leyser in June 2025, to continue to drive basic, curiosity-driven research and support long-term stability for the sector with a focus on growing the economy, transforming public services and improving the lives of citizens through science and technology.

‘A drive to break new ground will be at the heart of the next UKRI chief executive’s role as they take the mantle from Dame Ottoline Leyser next summer, whose leadership I am grateful for,’ said science minister, Patrick Vallance. ‘Dame Ottoline leaves big shoes to fill and her help in driving forward our ambitions for science and innovation over the next 10 months will continue to be invaluable.’

As well as looking for a new UKRI chief executive DSIT has also opened the search for a new executive chair of Innovate UK to take over from technology and business leader, Indro Mukerjee. The successful applicant will take on the role of promoting the UK as a global leader in innovation to attract private capital and ensure that the country is the best place to launch an innovative business.