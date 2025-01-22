A survey of the UK public commissioned by the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) has found that 90% believe it is ‘very important’ that per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) are controlled in food, drinking water and the environment. However, less than a third trust the UK government to take action.

PFAS are a class of chemicals found in many consumer goods such as non-stick cookware, waterproof clothing and cosmetics. These chemicals are ubiquitous in modern society as they have useful properties such as repelling both water and oils, but they have also been linked to a range of health problems including cancer and developmental issues.

In this nationally representative YouGov survey of almost 200 adults, nearly three-quarters of respondents said chemical manufacturers should bear most responsibility for reducing PFAS levels, while the government was next highest ranked at 58%. But just one in seven trusted product manufacturers or chemical companies to change.

These findings come after a second reading of a bill to establish a statutory limit for PFAS concentration in drinking water and require water companies to regulate at such restricted levels, is slated for 24 January.

In November 2024, the UK Drinking Water Inspectorate (DWI) was set to put in place tighter restrictions on the amount of PFAS allowed in drinking water in England and Wales, establishing a limit of 100 nanograms per litre (ng/l) cumulatively for 48 different PFAS. That updated guidance was expected to become effective this month. The RSC has advocated a limit 100ng/l for the overall summed concentration of all PFAS in drinking water and has called for a maximum concentration of 10ng/l per single PFAS.

Stephanie Metzger, an RSC policy advisor, stated that the survey findings complement ‘a large body of scientific policy evidence and demonstrates clearly that people care about PFAS and that the government should too’. She added: ‘Now is the time for all MPs to use that power to protect their constituents by enshrining in law stricter standards for our drinking water.’