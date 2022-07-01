Ruth Zadik
Originally from Sheffield, I began working at the Royal Society of Chemistry as a Publishing Editor in 2014 after completing an MChem and a PhD (in Materials Chemistry) at Durham University, working mainly on our Materials journals and on several Faraday Discussions. In 2021 I moved to a role focusing on journals production.
- Research
Perfectly planar stable silicon clusters with six contacts predicted
Hexacoordinated systems theorised to remain stable, even with protecting ligands
- Research
Deviation study suggests numerous elemental analyses are too good to be true
Should journals introduce new requirements for researchers reporting elemental analysis data?
- Research
Pressure used to define relationship between atomic radii and electronegativity
Analysis of electronic state transitions uncovers long-sought connection between key chemical concepts
- Research
Excited state potential energy curves reignite diatomic carbon’s bond order conundrum
Molecular orbital theory-based approach backs quadruple bond
- Research
Catalyst breaks sulfur–sulfur bonds to give new life to tired tyres
Process recovers organic components that can become new elastomers
- Research
Chronic exposure to battery nanomaterial leads to resistant bacteria
Shewanella onedensis MR-1 adapts to media spiked with complex metal oxide nanoparticles
- Research
Perovskite photovoltaics get their groove on
Clever structure boosts efficiency and cuts production costs
- Research
Quasi-cubic iodine fluoride predicted under pressure
IF8 would have the highest ever coordination number in a neutral main group compound
- Research
Machine learning behind beta boron bonding breakthrough
Study resolves long-standing uncertainty over structure of boron
- Research
Silk cocoon-shaped electrocatalyst for water splitting
Cobalt polysulfide shows promise as low-cost alternative to platinum group catalysts
- Research
Study confirms long-distance quantum tunnelling in thiourea
Validation for unusual proton-transfer process first observed 15 years ago