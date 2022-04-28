Aisha Al-Janabi
I studied chemistry at The University of Manchester, finishing with a master's project focussing on graphene synthesis using electrochemical exfoliation of graphite. During my degree I became involved in journalism, particularly writing lifestyle articles and exploring different social issues. I loved learning about new topics when writing articles, and wanted to combine this experience with my science background leading me to science writing and communication. Outside of my work, I am an enthusiastic brass bander, having played tuba for many years, and given the choice would opt for a pair of hiking boots over a pair of heels.
- Careers
Publish in English or perish
The dominance of English in science does not reflect the scientists behind research articles
- Feature
Better skiing through chemistry
While elite sports have been improved by materials science, for disabled athletes the developments can be life-changing. Aisha Al-Janabi reports
- Careers
Chemistry career options in sustainability
There’s a wide variety of jobs that place the environment at their core
- Careers
How to run a sustainable chemistry lab
A lot of research focuses on sustainability and climate change – but how much thought is put into making research itself more sustainable?
- Research
Ultraphosphates break decades-old anti-branching rule
Discovery of elusive branched phosphates’ unexpected stability means they could have played a role in prebiotic chemistry
- Podcast
Book club – Deep Sniff by Adam Zmith
A history of a drug – and the queer community
- Research
Eggshell-ent MOFs made from sustainable precursors
Green starting materials for calcium-based frameworks
- Research
Electrons in zinc’s filled 3d orbitals can participate in chemical reactions
Super electrophilic trianions accept three additional electrons to support zinc in a +3 oxidation state
- Research
Hardest amorphous material can scratch even diamond
Compressing buckyballs at high temperatures makes ultra-hard and strong carbon materials
- Research
No more worrying about nomenclature – AI will tell you what that chemical is called
Open-source online resource converts organic chemical structures to their Iupac names and vice versa
- Research
First crystal structure of bleach in its 200-year history
X-ray structure of chemistry staples hypochlorite and hypobromite recorded for the first time
- Research
This smartwatch will self-destruct in 40 hours
Electronic waste recycling made easy with this dissolvable device
- Research
Heavy-atom quantum tunnelling catalysed with Lewis acids
Lewis acid–base interactions found to increase quantum tunnelling rates of rearrangement reaction
- Research
Machine-learning tool performs stereochemical assignments on SPM images
Identifying chiral centres on SPM images with machine-learning tools only takes a few hours and could save researchers time
- Research
Chloride ion central to first synthesis of a siladodecahedrane
Three-step synthesis creates a platonic solid out of silicon
- Research
Snake extract used to speed up haemostasis in new bioadhesive
Hydrogel-based bioadhesive could be suitable for arterial injuries
- Research
First nanocluster that’s a superatom inside a superatom
Heterometal doping strategy used to make an unusual structure where one superatom is contained inside another
- Research
Experimental observations of bubbles containing multiple electrons
Bubbles in liquid helium containing multiple electrons could be used to develop quantum simulators