Aisha Al-Janabi

I studied chemistry at The University of Manchester, finishing with a master's project focussing on graphene synthesis using electrochemical exfoliation of graphite. During my degree I became involved in journalism, particularly writing lifestyle articles and exploring different social issues. I loved learning about new topics when writing articles, and wanted to combine this experience with my science background leading me to science writing and communication. Outside of my work, I am an enthusiastic brass bander, having played tuba for many years, and given the choice would opt for a pair of hiking boots over a pair of heels.