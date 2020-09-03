Catherine Hodges
After finishing up my MChem at Durham University in 2017, I knew I preferred running around outside the lab, talking to people about research, than being stuck by the fumehood. I wanted to spend my time communicating science so I headed down south to intern at the Science Museum London, where I got to write, research and help develop exhibits on all kinds of cool areas of science – space technology, circadian rhythms, medicine and more! But I wanted a bit more chemistry in my life, so after the internship, joined the RSC as a publishing editor on the physical and nanoscience portfolios. Now I’m a Development Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry’s organic journals, where I get to go to conferences and talk to lots of interesting scientists about their research and write about the most exciting chemical developments for Chemistry World too!
- Research
Antiaromaticity relief mechanism linked to DNA photostability
Textbook organic chemistry concepts bring new understanding to protective biological mechanisms
- Research
Translating snail venom research from beach to bench and beyond
Meet Mandë Holford, an interdisciplinary scientist following tangents that arise when exploring the molecular-level workings of venom peptides
- Review
A Small Illustrated Guide to the Universe
The book designed to fill the reader with awe at the natural world, accessible to all ages and scientific backgrounds
- Podcast
Minoxidil and Finasteride
Catherine Hodges explores the chemical solutions to thinning hair and patchy beards, examining the popularity of minoxidil and the cautionary tale of finasteride
- Podcast
Book Club – Antimony, Gold, and Jupiter’s Wolf by Peter Wothers
We talk about chemist Peter Wothers’ first popular science book that uncovers the surprising origins of the elements’ names
- Research
Template molecules round-up extra-large cyclodextrins from enzymatic synthesis
Scientists rethink how they use enzymes in chemical synthesis by exerting thermodynamic, rather than kinetic, control
- Research
C–H fluoroalkylation tackles plastic waste
Photocatalytic method that upcycles aromatic polymers could breathe new life into rubbish
- Research
New hydroamination reactions discovered after revisiting old mechanism
Unexpected but reasonable results show there’s nothing boring about organoboron chemistry
- Research
Screening strategy pursues photocatalytic couplings for drug discovery
High-throughput screening and flow-based scale-up combo identifies chemistry needed to functionalise drug fragments and obtain useful amounts of product
- Research
Double umpolung approach to amino amide synthesis
Unusual disconnection strategy behind stereocontrolled route to β-amino amides
- Research
Used cooking oil helps weed out fertiliser pollution
Inverse vulcanisation used to turn waste canola oil into controlled-release fertiliser
- Research
Rules to distinguish between tetrel and hydrogen bonds
Quantum calculations reveal subtle but significant geometric differences
- Research
Valence bond theory probes fundamental nature of hydrogen bonding
New insight reignites covalent versus electrostatics debate