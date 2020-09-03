Catherine Hodges

After finishing up my MChem at Durham University in 2017, I knew I preferred running around outside the lab, talking to people about research, than being stuck by the fumehood. I wanted to spend my time communicating science so I headed down south to intern at the Science Museum London, where I got to write, research and help develop exhibits on all kinds of cool areas of science – space technology, circadian rhythms, medicine and more! But I wanted a bit more chemistry in my life, so after the internship, joined the RSC as a publishing editor on the physical and nanoscience portfolios. Now I’m a Development Editor for the Royal Society of Chemistry’s organic journals, where I get to go to conferences and talk to lots of interesting scientists about their research and write about the most exciting chemical developments for Chemistry World too!