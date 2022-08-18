Ellis Wilde
Ellis completed her PhD in Chemistry at the University of York, where she investigated the iron(III)-siderophore binding properties of bacterial periplasmic binding proteins. With a particular interest in scientific literature, she started at the Royal Society of Chemistry as a publishing editor in 2018, working across a range of journals and specialising in the open access portfolio, as well as writing for Chemistry World.
Perfluorocubane catches electron in molecular box
Cube-shaped molecule can hold a single electron – a real-life version of the ‘particle in a box’ principle from quantum mechanics textbooks
Photosynthesis used to power a microprocessor for over six months
System represents a breakthrough in the real-life applicability of biophotovoltaic devices
Low temperature method for decarbonising limestone locks carbon dioxide up as a mineral
Process could drastically cut carbon emissions associated with manufacturing cement
Overreliance on cryocooled protein structures may compromise computational structure-based drug design
Scientists behind first of its kind study encourage more researchers to analyse protein structures at room temperature
Synthetic overhaul for hepatitis C drug could ease manufacturing demands
Chemists hope their five-step synthesis will increase global accessibility of uprifosbuvir and other lifesaving antivirals
Cadmium cyanide surprises chemists by shrinking when irradiated with x-rays
Contraction expands potential applications for inorganic materials
Iridium pincer complex promotes unprecedented ether decarbonylation
Scientists stumble upon unique transformation that involves breaking an extraordinary number of bonds