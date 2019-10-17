Emma Stoye
As Chemistry World's senior science correspondent, I spend most of my time reading, writing and talking about cutting-edge research as well as the bigger issues affecting scientists such as funding or peer review.
My scientific background is rather mixed. Before becoming a chemistry journalist I studied biological sciences at the University of Oxford, where my main subjects were plant, animal and environmental biology. But a few weeks into my degree I realised that lab work wasn’t for me. After graduating I got my first real taste of science journalism working as an intern for the Naked Scientists podcast, and was instantly hooked. In the years since I’ve been lucky enough to interview dozens of leading scientists and write about their research.
Structuring a crystallographic database
Matt Lightfoot on navigating a career around the Cambridge Structural Database
Book Club – The Chemical Detective
Fiona Erskine combines chemistry and conspiracy in a fast-paced thriller that takes in Chernobyl and Slovenia
Call to address e-waste ‘stockpile’
Royal Society of Chemistry backs recycling drive to recover endangered elements from old electronic devices
PCR inventor Kary Mullis dies aged 74
Mullis shared the 1993 chemistry Nobel prize with Michael Smith
Immigration reforms unveiled to attract leading scientists to the UK
Long-awaited changes welcomed but the spectre of a no-deal Brexit has the science community on edge
Shark skin study illuminates new fluorescent molecules
New family of glowing metabolites help sea bottom dwelling sharks recognise each other
Why does all life use the same 20 amino acids?
Chemical properties offer an answer to why nature limits itself to so few protein building blocks
Book Club – Superior: The Return of Race Science
How different from each other are we all really? Angela Saini looks at the issues, claims and evidence behind race science
Exhibition: Dark Matter
Science Gallery London brings together artists and scientists to ponder the mysteries of the universe
Book Club – The Periodic Table
100 years on, we examine the effect of Primo Levi’s masterpiece The Periodic Table
UK government announces £91 million increase for university research funding
Half of the money will go to universities rather than specific projects
Exhibition: AI: More than Human
The Barbican Centre’s AI: More than Human exhibition explores AI’s origins in history and culture, and delves into the ways the technology is set to change the way we think about intelligence in the future
Image manipulation allegations hit Indian toxicology institute
Investigation launched after images in as many as 130 papers questioned
Book Club – Superheavy: Making and Breaking the Periodic Table
Kit Chapman explores the strange, complex and downright confusing world of superheavy elements
Everyday kitchen chemicals used to grow carbon nanotubes
Nanotubes can be synthesised at relatively low temperatures using sodium compounds
Humans consuming thousands of microplastic particles in their food every year
Fans of seafood and bottled water are exposed to thousands of microplastic particles each year
Dawn of the atomic age helps carbon dating detect forged art
Spike in radiocarbon from nuclear bomb tests harnessed to detect fakes
Researchers warn open access Plan S may still be too rushed, despite one-year delay
Updated guidelines from cOAlition S funders draw mixed reactions from scientists and publishers
Misconduct not mistakes are the chief reason chemistry papers are retracted
Analysis prompts call for publishers to be more open about the reasons a paper is withdrawn
European commission to scrap €1 billion research flagships
Three existing projects will continue but no funding will be available for new flagships