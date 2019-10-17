Emma Stoye

As Chemistry World's senior science correspondent, I spend most of my time reading, writing and talking about cutting-edge research as well as the bigger issues affecting scientists such as funding or peer review.

My scientific background is rather mixed. Before becoming a chemistry journalist I studied biological sciences at the University of Oxford, where my main subjects were plant, animal and environmental biology. But a few weeks into my degree I realised that lab work wasn’t for me. After graduating I got my first real taste of science journalism working as an intern for the Naked Scientists podcast, and was instantly hooked. In the years since I’ve been lucky enough to interview dozens of leading scientists and write about their research.