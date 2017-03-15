Kirsty Muirhead
Kirsty Muirhead is a senior publishing editor at the Royal Society of Chemistry
Although I considered myself a biologist at school, I was converted to the world of chemistry once I started university, and graduated with a master of chemistry degree from the University of Aberdeen in 2007. My PhD research at the University of St Andrews saw me go full circle, as my work on a peptide–protein interaction as a potential Alzheimer's disease drug target ranged from synthetic organic chemistry to cell biology (as well as a bit of everything that falls between the two!).
After discovering the satisfaction of producing a complete, well-written, polished piece of written work in the form of my PhD thesis, joining the publishing department at the Royal Society of Chemistry was a logical move to make. I started as a publishing editor in 2011 and after a stint as a content editor on the databases team, I am currently working as a senior publishing editor for the physical & nano portfolio of journals.
