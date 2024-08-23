17 workers were killed in an explosion at Escientia Advanced Sciences at Atchutapuram in south India. ‘42 workers were injured of which 35 remain in hospital and one is in a critical condition’, Vijaya Krishnan, the collector and magistrate of Anakapalli district told Chemistry World. The company is involved in manufacturing basic chemicals and active pharmaceutical ingredients.

The blast occurred in the early afternoon on 21 August. According to Vangalapudi Anitha, the minister for home affairs and disaster management for the state of Andhra Pradesh, preliminary information indicates that the factory workers tried to unsuccessfully plug a leak of methyl tert-butyl ether solvent. Liquid and vapour spread to lower floors where it came in contact with an electrical panel leading to a fire and explosion.

Local workers and trade unionists have complained in local media reports that similar accidents have occurred repeatedly in the past but that managers have failed to act. No safety audit has been done for several years, they say. Two people were killed and 5 injured in a similar accident last year – in a solvent reactor in Sahithi Pharma in Anakapalli, reports Reuters.

The state government of Andhra Pradesh has promised financial aid of ₹10 million (£91,000) for the families of those who died in the blast, ₹5 million for those grievously injured and ₹2.5 million for those with minor injuries. Prime minister Narendra Modi’s national Relief Fund will provide an additional ₹200,000 for the families of the deceased and ₹50,000 for the injured. Andhra Pradesh chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu has also instigated a high-level inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of accident and settle responsibilities for negligence.