The chemistry department at Cardiff University is set to merge with the earth and environmental sciences and physics and astronomy departments to form a new school of natural sciences, under proposals announced at the end of January.

It is also proposed that, over the three-year implementation period, chemistry staff would be reduced by five to 10 full-time employees. However, a spokesperson for the university said that compulsory redundancies would be a ‘last resort’.

These changes were not the only ones proposed by the university on 28 January. The plans also include further mergers to create three other new schools: a school of data science, computing and mathematics, a school of human and social sciences and a school of global humanities.

The university also proposed ending its programmes in ancient history, modern languages and translation, music, nursing, and religion and theology. And, if the plans go ahead, 400 full-time employees could be cut from the academic workforce – 7% of the total workforce.

The proposals are now the subject of a consultation, which will run for 90 days, involving all teaching and research and teaching and scholarship staff within the school and the unions.

The move comes as chemistry departments around the country face an uncertain future. Earlier this year, the University of Hull closed its chemistry department, Aston revealed plans to close its BSc chemistry courses and Reading’s chemistry department was given a last minute reprieve. In 2019, Bangor University closed its chemistry department and in 2020 Brighton shut its undergraduate chemistry programme. Other universities are believed to be at risk of redundancies that could affect chemistry departments.

Along with the proposed merger of chemistry into a new school of natural sciences, it is expected that chemistry courses will continue, but with a ‘slightly reduced’ undergraduate intake. ‘It is envisioned that [postgraduate taught] provision in medicinal chemistry will transfer to the school of pharmacy and the BSc medicinal chemistry course would cease new intakes from 2026,’ the spokesperson told Chemistry World. ‘It’s important to stress that these are proposals and should not be considered final decisions. The ideas and feedback of our staff, students and external stakeholders as part of the consultation will shape the outcome.’

‘Once we are in a position to confirm any changes to our programme offering for 2026 onwards we will update our website and marketing activities as quickly as possible.’

In a statement, Wendy Larner, Cardiff University’s vice-chancellor, said that, given the ‘precarious’ financial position of many universities in the context of cost pressures and falling applications from international students, it was ‘no longer an option’ for the university to continue with business as usual. ‘Our new strategy, co-created with our community, lays out an ambitious future for our university where it is collaborative, innovative and delivering value for Cardiff, Wales and the wider world,’ she said.

‘We have worked diligently to create initial proposals for a slightly smaller university, refocused around our core and emerging strengths – a university ready to leverage new academic opportunities, prepare students for an adapting world and meet changing market demands as they arise.’

Final plans for approval are expected to be considered by the University Council in June 2025.