Talks regarding Egypt’s participation in Horizon Europe have ‘successfully concluded’ with an agreement expected to be formally signed in November. Egypt will be the second African country to fully associate to the EU’s flagship research funding programme after Tunisia, which joined in 2022.

Formal negotiations between the European Commission and Egypt’s government on the country joining Horizon Europe began in October 2024. Following the ‘successful conclusion’ of the talks, the commission announced on 10 April that transitional arrangements would apply immediately, allowing Egyptian researchers and organisations to apply for and be treated as ‘eligible entities’ for research grants.

The commission noted that the move would strengthen the ‘longstanding’ collaboration between Egypt and the EU on R&D, with an initial cooperation agreement on science and technology agreed back in 2005.

‘Egypt’s association to Horizon Europe will drive progress in key sectors like energy, food security, and digital transition, creating new opportunities for innovation,’ said Ekaterina Zaharieva, European commissioner for startups, research, and innovation.

However, the move has faced some criticism. Last year, Christian Ehler, a German member of the European Parliament and rapporteur on the Horizon programme, told Science Business that Egypt should be required to make improvements on academic freedom before being permitted to join. Egypt ranks as one of the world’s worst countries for academic freedom according to one index compiled by researchers Friedrich-Alexander University in Germany.