The ability of researchers to carry out scientific research and disseminate its results remains a significant challenge in many African countries, according to a new report from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco). It notes that Africa represents 12.5% of the global population but contributes less than 1% to research output and that R&D expenditure in sub-Saharan Africa fell from 0.44% to 0.42% of GDP between 2014 and 2018.

The report specifically addresses ‘scientific freedom’ in six African countries – Ghana, Namibia, Congo, Sierra Leone, Tanzania and Zimbabwe – arguing that scientific freedom is essential to drive innovation for sustainable development. Some of the challenges in Africa that Unesco highlights include inadequate legal and policy frameworks, insufficient resources and contested funding allocations, and political pressure resulting in self-censorship.

The report’s authors find that the constitutions of African countries generally protect various human rights and freedoms, but often lack explicit protection for scientific freedom. Unesco highlights the fact that just 14 out of 54 African countries – just over a quarter – explicitly mention ‘academic freedom’ in their constitutions, and only eight constitutions refer to or directly recognise academic freedom.

Colonialism has hindered scientific freedom in Africa, Unesco finds. The organisation claims that indigenous knowledge systems are treated only as ‘an add-on’ and should be integrated into science.

The report recommends that Africa develop its own version of the Bonn Declaration on Freedom of Scientific Research, adopted by the EU in 2020. The declaration aims to ensure, among other things, that researchers can pursue research without political constraints, research findings and processes are communicated clearly and transparently, and member states condemn violations of scientific freedom.

‘Such a declaration can build on the recognition of scientific freedom in the Charter for African Cultural Renaissance and link science to rights and democracy,’ Unesco concludes. This charter is a policy document, adopted by the African Union in 2006 and effective from 2020, that is intended to promote African identity and shared values, develop Africa’s creative economy, and protect and safeguard African heritage.