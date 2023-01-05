Michael Gross
Michael Gross studied chemistry and obtained his doctorate from the University of Regensburg (Germany) in 1993.
After seven years combining postdoctoral research at Oxford with writing science journalism as a hobby, he switched to writing full time. He is now a regular contributor to magazines including Current Biology, Chemistry World, Chemistry & Industry, Spektrum der Wissenschaft, Chemie in unserer Zeit and Nachrichten aus der Chemie. He has written several books, including Life on the Edge, Travels to the Nanoworld, Light and Life, and (with Kevin Plaxco) Astrobiology -- a brief introduction. In 2014, he received the writers’ award of the German Chemical Society (GDCh-Preis für Journalisten und Schriftsteller).
Blog: www.proseandpassion.com
Website: www.michaelgross.co.uk
- Research
Proteins behind diatoms’ intricate nanoscale-patterned shells revealed
Finding could help pattern materials for photonics, catalysis and sensors
- Research
Chemical ecosystem of Murchison meteorite molecules revealed in snapshots
Atomic force microscopy proof of principle test shows technique is up to the challenge of chronicling chemical diversity in extra-terrestrial samples
- Research
Diels-Alder reaction directly observed under the microscope
Simple ring-forming reaction followed on a surface for the first time using scanning probe microscopy
- Research
Light-harvesting wheel reinvented by chemists copying bacterium
Synthetic mimic of complex at the heart of photosynthesis offers new ways to capture solar energy
- Research
Largest molecular wheel ever made pushes limits of aromaticity rules
Giant, 162 π-electron aromatic ring shows that we haven’t reached the upper limit of Hückel’s rule yet
- Research
New form of pure carbon made by manipulating atoms
Elusive 18-carbon ring pinned down on surface
- Research
Most complex reaction ever triggered by atomic manipulation makes molecular wire
Construction helps shed new light on mechanism of century-old reaction
- Research
AI teaches itself to identify materials – and predict new ones too
Neural network trained up on 50,000 crystal structures shows promise rapidly navigating chemical element combinations
- Research
Crispr enables rapid disease detection
A Crispr enzyme that targets RNA can recognise Zika at minute concentrations
- Research
Personalised medicine boost as cancer drug monitored in real-time
Aptamer-based sensors can track levels of small molecules in rats as the go about their business
- Research
Hydrogens seen crystal clear in small molecules
Researchers have pinned down the precise position of hydrogen atoms in crystal structures using widely accessible methods
- Research
Bees 'prefer' neonicotinoid-laced nectar
Studies debunk the notion that wild bees avoid feeding from pesticide-treated plants
- Research
Viruses melt ‘glassy’ DNA
Researchers have shown how viruses liquefy their own DNA ready to inject into host cells
- Research
Bringing chemical synthesis to the masses
Researchers hope simple system to build thousands of peptides without enzymes, cells or reagents will be accessible to all
- Research
Self-assembing carbohydrates behave like proteins
Aminocelluloses that reversibly assemble into tetramers could form a new class of biosensors
- Research
MEDIC to kick-start personalised medicine revolution
Sensor will continuously monitor drug concentrations in real time letting doctors tailor treatments to the patient
- Research
Speeding up the experiment to fit the simulation
Unfolding a protein using atomic force microscopy just got a lot faster
- Research
A foaming protein from the horse’s mouth
Structure of latherin solved, suggesting a novel mode of action for the foaming protein
- Review
Paradox: the nine greatest enigmas in science
Counterintuitive thinking