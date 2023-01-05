Michael Gross

Michael Gross studied chemistry and obtained his doctorate from the University of Regensburg (Germany) in 1993.

After seven years combining postdoctoral research at Oxford with writing science journalism as a hobby, he switched to writing full time. He is now a regular contributor to magazines including Current Biology, Chemistry World, Chemistry & Industry, Spektrum der Wissenschaft, Chemie in unserer Zeit and Nachrichten aus der Chemie. He has written several books, including Life on the Edge, Travels to the Nanoworld, Light and Life, and (with Kevin Plaxco) Astrobiology -- a brief introduction. In 2014, he received the writers’ award of the German Chemical Society (GDCh-Preis für Journalisten und Schriftsteller).

Blog: www.proseandpassion.com

Website: www.michaelgross.co.uk