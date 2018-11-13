Suzanne Howson
Suzanne graduated from the University of Warwick with an MChem in 2007 and a PhD in Chemistry in 2011. After completing a postdoc at the University of Warwick, she joined the Royal Society of Chemistry in Cambridge as a publishing editor in January 2013.
Cocrystal intermediate is first for mechanochemistry
In situ Raman spectroscopy reveals how reactants align prior to forming new bond
Suzuki–Miyaura–hydrogenation targets 3D drugs
Researchers design a new pathway to make sp3 enriched drug molecules
Protonation enhances water splitting
Onset reduction potential of new electrocatalyst significantly outperforms theoretical Nernst value
Solar reactor splits carbon dioxide into fuel
Ceria redox cycling converts carbon dioxide into carbon monoxide and oxygen with total selectivity
First observation of unusual hemi bond
Experimental evidence for two-centre three-electron bond described as ‘a triumph of spectroscopy’
Biocompatible hydrogel focuses on lenses
A bioinspired smart material that swells and contracts could be used to make optical lenses
Coin catalyses chemical reaction
British one-penny coin catalyses polymerisation to make acrylics
AFM maps bacteria on skin
Scientists measure binding forces between bacteria and skin cells for better vaccines and skin treatments
Siligraphene gets serious about solar cells
Calculations put forward a promising 2D optoelectronic material
Re-seeding hairlines with stem cells
Researchers design nutritious nano-clothing for stem cells to help cure baldness
Oral delivery of anticancer drug
Researchers endeavour to limit drug side effects and injections for cancer patients
Simple probe for heparin quality control
Fluorescent sensor could be developed into test for blood thinner dosage and adulteration
Nano-accordions stretch the boundaries for flexible electronics
Usually brittle films become pliable with a concertinaed microstructure