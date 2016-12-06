Ali Bouzari

Ali Bouzari is a culinary scientist, author, educator and co-founder of Pilot R+D, a culinary research and development company based in northern California.

As a chef with a PhD in food biochemistry, he has helped to lead the charge in changing the way we think about cooking by teaching and developing the curriculum at top universities (from ivy league schools to the Culinary Institute of America). Bouzari has also collaborated with some of the world's most innovative restaurants, including Benu, Eleven Madison Park, The Restaurant at Meadowood, and the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group. His book, Ingredient: unveiling the essential elements of food, will be published by Ecco on 27 September 2016.