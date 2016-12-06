Ali Bouzari
Ali Bouzari is a culinary scientist, author, educator and co-founder of Pilot R+D, a culinary research and development company based in northern California.
As a chef with a PhD in food biochemistry, he has helped to lead the charge in changing the way we think about cooking by teaching and developing the curriculum at top universities (from ivy league schools to the Culinary Institute of America). Bouzari has also collaborated with some of the world's most innovative restaurants, including Benu, Eleven Madison Park, The Restaurant at Meadowood, and the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group. His book, Ingredient: unveiling the essential elements of food, will be published by Ecco on 27 September 2016.
- Opinion
How chefs scale up dishes without sacrificing taste
Tips to make a pavlova that can feed 600 guests this Christmas
- Opinion
Why bubbles transform our meals
Manipulating gases can improve baking and create fizzy treats
- Opinion
Tips to beat a cheese snob with science
Why biological choices can dramatically influence the flavours, textures and aromas of dairy delights
- Opinion
Our war on sugar will leave a bitter taste
The war on sweetness will cost us a potent food ally
- Opinion
How to make aeroplane food edible
Why food tastes worse when flying and the tricks we can use to add some flavour to our travels
- Opinion
Unlocking the power of aquafaba
The functional properties of so-called waste ingredients such as aquafaba can transform cuisine for those with restrictive diets
- Opinion
It’s not easy being green
Ali Bouzari looks at why it’s so tricky for chefs to keep food verdant
- Opinion
Tricks of temperature
Ali Bouzari reveals why we should follow coffee shops, not French gastronomists, when it comes to flavour extraction
- Opinion
Wholesome additions
Ali Bouzari explains how whole ingredients are helping to defuse the unjustified public distrust of additives
- Opinion
Sticky situations
Ali Bouzari reveals how mastering the science of stickiness can improve flavours or ease food preparation
- Opinion
Thank you for smoking
Smoking foods may have its roots in preservation, but its chemistry can produce a range of delicious tastes, says Ali Bouzari
- Opinion
The power of enzymes
Ali Bouzari reveals how amylases and proteases revolutionised our meals
- Opinion
Better cooking through chemistry
Science and food have been courting each other for over a decade, says Ali Bouzari. It’s time to commit