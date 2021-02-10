Harriet Brewerton
I graduated from the University of Nottingham in 2007 and joined the Royal Society of Chemistry in the same year. Since then I have worked on a range of databases and journals, and I am currently a publishing editor in the Analytical team. My role involves handling the peer review of submissions right through to editing accepted articles, and writing regularly for Chemistry World.
- Research
Linking chemistry with surgery to detect cancerous cells in situ
Livia Schiavinato Eberlin explains how her team has developed a hand-held device for surgeons that analyses tissue samples on a mass spectrometer mid-operation
- Research
Light intensity changes can switch photocatalyst between one- and two-photon mechanisms
Simple optical lens behind strategy for manipulating photochemical reactivity
- Research
Uranium isotopes in ancient grains indicate early Earth was less hellish than textbook descriptions
Mass spectrometry technique that works on tiny samples refines understanding of Earth’s first geologic eon
- Research
Ligand selector steers C–N cross-couplings down most sustainable path
Tool is step towards strategy that considers reagents and reactants above and below the arrow
- Research
Deep tissue penetration allows fluorophore to guide tumour surgery
Bioimaging probe excited by longer wavelengths of light but doesn’t suffer from long-term retention in the immune system
- Research
Bismuth drugs kill bacteria by disrupting metabolism
Scientists throw kitchen sink of omics techniques at understanding complicated response of prevalent human pathogen to bismuth drug
- Research
Live cell imaging using an ATP-fuelled nanomachine
Biosensor runs off cells’ chemical fuel
- Research
Nicotine degrading enzyme could help smokers quit
Enzyme removes nicotine from blood before it can stimulate brain’s reward system
- Research
Energy storage from the butt end
Used cigarettes converted into efficient hydrogen storage material
- Research
Hagfish slime turned into ultra-stiff fibre
Scientists switch protein structure and add covalent crosslinks
- Research
Computer plastics recycled into toys
Brominated flame retardants found in toys and cup lids
- Research
Molecular suit provides basic protection
A removable macrocyclic suit can protect a small cation from strong bases
- Research
Simple polymer tongue can taste the difference
Sensor that can discriminate between 25 fruit juices could be used for quality control
- Research
Temperature drop triggers chirality twist
Asymmetric reaction’s enantioselectivity turned on its head
- Research
What's your nano poison?
Informatics tool helps researchers visualise complex toxicity datasets
- Research
It’s in the blood
Fuel cell that fits inside human vein generates power from blood flow
- Research
Colour-changing polymer adapts camouflage to vegetation and desert
Fabric flips from green to brown when a voltage is applied
- Research
Cleaning solution test doesn’t move contact lens wearers to tears
Microfluidic device personalises contact lens care
- Research
Raman keeps blood in the bag
Technique checks blood but does not risk contaminating it