Ida Emilie Steinmark

Emilie started writing about science during her undergraduate chemistry degree at the student magazine theGIST in Glasgow. This led her to apply for the RSC's science writer internship in 2015 which introduced her to professional science writing. She writes mainly for Chemistry World and Education in Chemistry.



Unable to choose between her two passions just yet, she is currently enjoying a double life: PhD student by day, science writer by night. She lives in London with her partner.