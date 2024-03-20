Kira Welter

Kira is a freelance science writer and editor based in Germany. She grew up in Venezuela, the UK and the USA and studied chemistry at the University of the Andes in Mérida. After working for two years at an energy company, she moved to Germany where she obtained her PhD in chemistry from the Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf in electrochemistry and physical chemistry. Kira started her science publishing career in 2004 and currently serves as an editor for Chemistry Europe. She has been writing for Chemistry World since 2007, covering exciting advances in many different areas, from energy to antibiotics, molecular machines to nanophotonics, and artificial intelligence to recyclable polymers.