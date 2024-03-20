Kira Welter
Kira is a freelance science writer and editor based in Germany. She grew up in Venezuela, the UK and the USA and studied chemistry at the University of the Andes in Mérida. After working for two years at an energy company, she moved to Germany where she obtained her PhD in chemistry from the Heinrich Heine University Düsseldorf in electrochemistry and physical chemistry. Kira started her science publishing career in 2004 and currently serves as an editor for Chemistry Europe. She has been writing for Chemistry World since 2007, covering exciting advances in many different areas, from energy to antibiotics, molecular machines to nanophotonics, and artificial intelligence to recyclable polymers.
- Research
Answer found for why like-charged particles sometimes attract each other
It’s not just opposites that always attract as new research confirms an observation that has puzzled scientists for over 80 years
- Research
Watching molecular ions transform in real time
A new method that combines ultrafast electron diffraction with multiphoton ionisation has captured the dynamics of a cation in the gas phase for the first time
- Research
Fleeting phenomenon of water autoionisation pinned down by neural network simulations
Modelling sheds light on a process that has been known for over a century but was tricky to understand
- Research
Chemical oscillator’s tick-tock action catalyses reaction regular as clockwork
Small molecule oscillator can catalyse Knoevenagel condensation periodically without affecting the oscillation
- Research
Photophysical oxidation plays newly discovered role in atmospheric chemistry
Process is likely to be a general mechanism in tropospheric chemistry, especially at low altitudes
- Research
Metallic hydrogen and diamonds may have been made from plastics
A combination of x-ray diffraction experiments and simulations suggests that an intense laser can transform polystyrene
- Research
Recycling wind turbine blades by breaking them down into their constituent chemicals
Thermoset plastics that normally end up in landfill can be selectively depolymerised using a ruthenium catalyst
- Research
Mechanochemically accelerated sublimations used to separate chiral molecules
New technique combines ball milling with NMR to monitor sublimations in real time
- Research
New example of molecular chirality discovered
The first instance of a molecule in which an oxygen atom is the sole stereocentre has been reported
- Research
New theory provides answers to why metals have the structures that they do
The simple concept shows that a metal’s structure results from chemical interactions between localised electrons, challenging the traditional free electron gas model
- Research
Molecular motor running on electricity mimics biological motors
The nanomachine is based on a [3]catenane and isn’t operated through a microscope tip, unlike others
- Research
Fully automated synthesis robot sets new record in stereospecific carbon–carbon bond formation
The robotic platform can make six carbon–carbon bonds without human guidance
- Research
Mystery of speedy proton hopping in water unravelled
X-ray spectroscopy helps scientists understand how protons move in water
- Research
Benzene’s bond lengths corrected
Sophisticated spectroscopic method shows that previously reported values were out by several milliangstroms
- News
German firms raided over dual use chemicals sent to Russia
Companies have reportedly been exporting substances that could be turned into chemical weapons for several years without a permit
- Research
Multitasking boron catalyses first aldol reaction from esters
Using esters instead of aldehydes offers chemists a completely new retrosynthetic disconnection
- Research
Clever carbene synthesis replaces notoriously hazardous chemistry
Reactive carbon compounds can now be made from aldehydes instead of explosive or unstable reagents
- Research
Rich chemistry revealed by tip microscopy pulses’ bond making and breaking
Using an STM, scientists have been able to precisely switch between three different molecules, opening the way to multiple selective transformations
- Research
Electrocatalytic hydrogen atom transfer could give industrial organic synthesis a boost
The new approach – inspired by decades of energy storage research – is selective, efficient and sustainable
- Research
It’s not enough to be 3D and aromatic to be 3D aromatic
Misusing the term 3D aromaticity could put chemists on a slippery slope where the concept loses meaning