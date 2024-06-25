Lithium-ion battery pioneer, Stanley Whittingham, has been recognised in the King’s Birthday Honours 2024, alongside others from the chemistry community.

Whittingham, whos was born in the UK and is the director of the NorthEast Center for Chemical Energy Storage at Binghamton University, was named a Knight Bachelor for his services to chemistry. Whittingham was a pioneer in the development of lithium-ion batteries, for which he jointly won the Nobel prize in chemistry in 2019 with John Goodenough and Akira Toshino. He holds the original patent on the use of intercalation chemistry in high-power density, highly-reversible lithium batteries.

Also recognised in the King’s birthday honours, announced on 14 June, was chemist John Irvine at the University of St Andrews, who was made Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE) for his services to the green economy. Irvine has made a significant contribution to the science of energy materials, in particular fuel cell and energy conversion technologies, and is also editor-in-chief of the Journal of Physics Energy.

Also recognised in the honours was Matthew Rosseinsky, an inorganic chemist at the University of Liverpool, who was awarded the title of Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to materials chemistry research and innovation. Rosseinsky’s group researches solid-state materials with the aim of improving their performance for applications such as energy storage and catalysis.

Dudley Shallcross, an atmospheric chemist at the University of Bristol and member of the Cabot Institute for the Environment, was also awarded an OBE. Shallcross, who has pioneered virtual labs to help build enthusiasm and competence among students and science teachers alike, was recognised for his services to science education. In 2020, Shallcross was made president of the education division at the Royal Society of Chemistry.