Aalborg University in Denmark has indefinitely paused its public chemistry shows while it conducts a review after a demonstration it organised at a local library injured several people earlier this month. Two people had to be hospitalised – the student employee conducting the experiment who sustained damage to his hands, and a boy in the audience who was hit by a glass fragment on his shoulder. The demonstration is known as the ‘genie in the bottle’ because it generates a dramatic puff of ‘smoke’ from a bottle following the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide.

Standard safety protocols for conducting the experiment include wearing splash-proof goggles and chemical-resistant gloves, as well as using a wide-necked borosilicate glass flask. In addition, experts advise that audience members should be 5 metres away from the experiment and behind a safety screen.

Kim Lambertsen Larsen, who heads Aalborg’s chemistry department, said the cause of the 7 September accident can be attributed to ‘the incorrect choice of bottle’. He noted that a bottle with a screw cap was used instead of the prescribed bottle with a cork stopper.

‘We are now beginning to rebuild confidence and trust in the experiments and the execution of relevant and exciting chemistry show experiments,’ Larsen stated. ‘This will include reviewing all experiments in the chemistry show’s repertoire, reassessing safety requirements, and training and retraining chemistry show employees.’ In the meantime, he announced that this work will take some time and, therefore, no chemistry shows will be held in the coming months.