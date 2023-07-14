There is a need to build the evidence base relating to research integrity from all parts of the sector, the UK Committee on Research Integrity has said in its first annual statement.

The organisation, which is responsible for promoting and driving research integrity in the UK, laid out its recommendations in line with the five key principles set out in the Concordat to Support Research Integrity: rigour, transparency and open communication, honesty, care and respect, and accountability.

It said that although there was no evidence that research misconduct or questionable research practices were a greater problem in the UK than in other countries, there was a need for closer attention to the alignment of misconduct processes between organisations.

‘Accountability for research integrity is not always as clear as it should be,’ the report states. ‘There is a need to develop common processes and to embed, recognise and reward high integrity research.’

It also said there needed to be a ‘concerted focus’ on new technologies, including artificial intelligence (AI), to understand the risks and opportunities they present for ensuring the integrity of research. The committee said it was already working on many of these issues, and was convening discussions on indicators for research integrity, AI and poor research practice and misconduct.