Will Bergius

I am a publishing editor at the Royal Society of Chemistry, working on the sustainability portfolio of journals: Energy & Environmental Science, Sustainable Energy & Fuels, Green Chemistry and Catalysis Science & Technology. My favourite part of the job is the enormous breadth of interesting science from all over the world that crosses my desk every day. Energy and sustainability are both vital to our future, and it is amazing to witness the multitude of creative and elegant ways in which scientists continue to push back the boundaries of our knowledge in these areas.

Following my Masters in chemistry, I stayed on at Durham University to do a PhD researching polymer additives to improve the performance of hydrogen fuel cells. My interest in science writing and communication led me to embark on a career in publishing at the RSC, through which I have been fortunate enough to have the opportunity of writing for Chemistry World.